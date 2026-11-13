New River Gorge National Park seeks trail volunteers at Fayetteville event

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will host a volunteer recruitment event Saturday, Nov. 14, for community members interested in helping maintain the park’s trails.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Park Loop Trail trailhead in Fayetteville Town Park.

Participants will learn about the park’s Trail Volunteer Program and opportunities to help care for its trails. Registration is open from 9 to 10 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon, park rangers and experienced volunteers will lead a hands-on session along the trail, teaching maintenance techniques and National Park Service standards.

For more information about the event and other volunteer opportunities, visit the park’s volunteer webpage.