New River Gorge NP&P launches new B.A.R.K. Ranger Program with guided walk

Glen Jean, WV —Join New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NRGNPP) and Active Southern West Virginia on Saturday, October 8, at 3:00 pm, at the Grandview area’s Big Buck Trail in a special guided walk to introduce the park’s new B.A.R.K. Ranger Program. The program is being launched during World Animal Week in recognition that NRGNPP protects native species and their habitats, while also inviting visitors to bring their leashed pets on trails to explore all the things that make West Virginia and the park wild and wonderful. Pets too, can be responsible park stewards, and the park wants to recognize those who are through this program. B.A.R.K stands for: B-ag your poop A-lways wear a leash (six feet or less in length)R-espect WildlifeK-now where to go and Keep to limits (stay on trails and two pets allowed per human)We want to encourage our four-legged friends to set an example of best practices for recreating in the park by learning the rules and guidelines for their visit (via their human). Pets can then earn their own B.A.R.K Ranger collar tag and official B.A.R.K Ranger certificate, proving that they know how to set a good example while enjoying the park. Following the B.A.R.K rules, our domestic pets stay on the trail and out of native species habitat keeping both pets and wild animals safe. If you cannot attend the hike, but are interested in learning more about the new B.A.R.K ranger program, visit the park website at nps.gov/neri, or stop by Canyon Rim or Sandstone Visitor Center. While pets are not permitted inside, apart from service animals, we encourage their humans to stop by and inquire about having their pet sworn in as a B.A.R.K Ranger at America’s newest national park. For Immediate Release: October 7, 2022 Media Contact: Eve West, Chief of Interpretation, 304-719-6364, Eve_West@nps.govNew River Gorge National Park and PreserveNews ReleaseNew River Gorge National Park and PreserveP.O. Box 246 104 Main StreetGlen Jean, WV 25846304-465-0508/i2214National Park ServiceU.S. Department of the Interior