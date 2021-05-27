New River Gorge Regional Development Authority opens office in Downtown Beckley

Mayor Robert Rappold, Mayor of Beckley and President of the Board of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, kicked off the ribbon cutting on Friday, May 21st. The ribbon cutting with the Beckley Raleigh Country Chamber of Commerce christened the Attar Center at 200 Main Street in Beckley as their new home.

Mayor Rappold -Mayor of Beckley and President of the Board of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

The Attar Center building was purchased by Marz Attar in 2000 and gifted to Forward Southern West Virginia with the intention that this would be the heart of economic development for the region.

Mayor Rappold applauded the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority team on all the astonishing success they have experience over the years within local communities throughout southern West Virginia.

He began his comments sharing excitement about the two organizations coming together, Forward Southern West Virginia and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Followed by a challenge to the crowd to answer a short riddle. He mentioned the Erma Byrd Center, highways, schools, and many other important locations ponder what they all had in common! Bill Baker!

Bill was able to speak during the event after the Executive Director, Jina Belcher spoke passionately to the crowd.

Having Mayor Rappold in attendance showed the community how much faith he has in this organization bring economic prosperity and growth to the region.

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher

In attendance where Mayor Rappold, the President of the Board of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Bill Baker, member of the board since its conception, and representatives for both Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin as well as a representative of Congressperson Carol Miller.

As a born and bred southern West Virginia girl, the purpose of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to grow the economic development of the area is incredibly important. The passion she has is evident when she speaks about the mission of this growing organization.

Jina shared her thanks to all those in attendance, representatives of WV representatives, staff, and local community entities; and excitement at being under the same roof as Forward Southern West Virginia. She gave a brief history and what it means to shall the historic halls with members of the board of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Forward Southern West Virginia.

Being only the second female director, Jina is helping to break down barriers and create opportunity for those that will follow in her footsteps. But Jina wasn’t the most celebrated person in attendance. Jina even dedicated the ribbon cutting to Bill. He was thanked, celebrated, and even gave a speech.

He spoke about the history of the building and what the founders planned for such a location. The Attar Center building was purchased by Marz Attar in 2000 and gifted to Forward Southern West Virginia with the intention that this would be the heart of economic development for the region. Marz even served on the founding board of Forward Southern West Virginia. At the time it went by a different name and only served Beckley, WV. The building stands at 200 Main Street in Beckley, WV.

Now, under a new name, mostly new board, and old beliefs, expansion has met Forward Southern West Virginia. From there, growth into a whole new organization was born called New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

Senator Joe Manchin represented by Ryan Thorn

After wonderful speeches by Mayor Rappold, the President of the Board of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Jina Belcher, the Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, and board member Bill Belcher who also serves as President of Forward Southern West Virginia, those in attendance listened as representatives from Senator Joe Manchin represented by Ryan Thorn, Senator Shelly Moore Capito represented by Todd Gunter, and Congressperson Carol Miller represented by Kim McMillin and Patrick Bisey each share thoughts from their representatives.

Each representative giving warm welcomes, condolences on not being able to attend the event, and each share well wishes and hopes for future prosperity.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito represented by Todd Gunter

Congressperson Carol Miller represented by Kim McMillin

Congressperson Carol Miller represented by Kim McMillin Patrick Bisey

The crowd cheer for each representative knowing that the economic development of the region is high in their minds. Elected officials impact the growth and prosperity of all of the communities that they represent. It was obvious how each felt as the letters addressed to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, staff, and attending crowd were read aloud.