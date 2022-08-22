New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Promotes Jenna Grayson as Director of Business Retention and Expansion

Beckley, W.Va. (August 22, 2022) – Jenna Grayson has earned the position advancement to

Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the New River Gorge Regional Development

Authority (NRGRDA), effective July 1.

For more than a year, Grayson has been serving Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers

counties as Manager of Strategic Partnerships at NRGRDA. Her focus has been on leading all

facets of relationship management and engagement with local and state leadership,

community members, stakeholders, and strategic partners.

Jina Belcher, executive director of NRGRDA, said, “Jenna has proven to be an invaluable

member of our team and has organically developed trust and positive dialogue with the area’s

businesses.” As Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Jenna will work with existing

businesses to provide resources for workforce, capital access, physical expansion, health and

safety support, importing and exporting, and supply chain needs.

Grayson said, “As the director of BRE, I’ll lend a hand in opening dialogue between businesses

and local, state, and federal government while identifying workforce needs, potential

challenges to local businesses, and collecting data needed to advance our service footprint.”

Belcher added, “Our team has grown over the past two years, and we are stronger and

dedicated to achieve our mission to create and deliver meaningful economic development in

southern West Virginia.”

Grayson is a graduate of Ohio State University with a B.A. in Environment, Economic

Development, and Sustainability with a focus on small business development. Jenna is currently

enrolled in a master’s program in Supply Chain Management at Massachusetts Institute of

Technology (MIT). She came to NRGRDA after serving the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor

Economic Development Collaborative as an Americorps Vista. She is a former raft guide for

River Expeditions in Fayetteville, W.Va.