NEW RIVER HEALTH HOLDS GRAND OPENING FOR NEW SITE

New River Health (NRH) will host the grand opening of its new Oak Hill site next to Krogers on Thursday, December 1, 3-6 p.m. A ribbon cutting, tours, and health fair are on the schedule. NRH will offer free COVID vaccines and tests, free flu shots and blood pressure screening.

Grand Opening New River Health

Mall Road, Oak Hill WV

Thursday, December 1

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 3:00pm by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce

Open House until 6:00pm

According to Chief Executive Officer John Schultz, the multi-million-dollar expansion consolidated the Scarbro and Fayetteville offices, as well as Mt. Hope Dental, and enhances health care and related services. Medical, dental, behavioral health, X-Ray, cardio-pulmonary, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), and benefits counseling serve as the basis of care with urgent care, a drive-thru pharmacy, and ancillary services such as obstetrics/gynecology, audiology, vision, podiatry, cardiology and more coming soon. A dietary kitchen is set up for nutrition, diabetes management and other classes.

Also located in the facility are LabCorp, Hilltop Coffee and BodyWorks, which offer their services to NRH patients, as well as the public.

NRH staff and Board members have expressed pride in the new facility, according to Schultz. “We have evolved from a storefront in Scarbro opened in 1978 to locations in Sophia, Smithers, Summersville, Lookout, as well as services for nine schools in three counties. “But this Oak Hill site is like nothing our patients, or this community have ever seen,” Schultz continued. “It is inviting, spacious and state-of-the-art, and will allow us to continue to serve more patients with even more needed services.”

All NRH pharmacies, Smithers, Sophia, Scarbro and Fayetteville will be open regular hours Monday-Thursday 9a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Fridays until 5 p.m. The Scarbro Pharmacy will move to Oak Hill in early spring.

Space is still available in the facility for appropriate leasers, said Schultz. A grand opening for the New River Conference Center, attached too NRH Oak Hill will be held at a later date. Anyone interested in more information about events should go to newriverconventioncenter.com or call Malia Self at 304-640-7991.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our faithful patients, supportive community and visionary Board of Directors for our latest expansion,” said Schultz. “We think everyone will be proud to have NRH Oak Hill right here in the center of the New River Gorge National Park.”

New River Health Oak Hill is open Monday-Friday and Saturday mornings with extended hours and urgent care planned in the near future. Hours vary by department.

New River Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), which accepts most insurances and offers a sliding fee for those who qualify,

Follow NRH on Facebook or call 304-469-2905.