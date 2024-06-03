New Roots Community Farm Market Announces June SNAP Stretch Promotion: Save Up to 75% on Fresh Produce.

Fayetteville, WV, May 31st, 2024—New Roots Community Farm is excited to announce a special promotion for SNAP/EBT users throughout June.

As part of the SNAP Stretch program, customers can save 50-75% on all farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, making healthy eating more accessible while supporting local farmers.

The SNAP Stretch program, initiated by the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, enables SNAP/EBT users to extend their benefits, ensuring more nutritious options are available to families in our community.

How the Program Works:

1. Visit New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville, WV, from Thursday to Saturday and shop their wide selection of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables using your SNAP/EBT card. Market Hours are Thursday and Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2. Receive significant discounts at checkout:

● Adults shopping solo receive a 50% discount.

● Seniors (60+ years) who shop solo receive a 67% discount.

● Adults shopping with children receive a 67% discount.

● Seniors shopping with children receive a 75% discount.

“This initiative is a fantastic opportunity for families to access fresh, affordable food while supporting our local farmers,” said Kristi Buckley, the Program Manager at New Roots Community Farm.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of these incredible savings and to bring their families along for a fun, wholesome shopping experience.”

The promotion runs until June 30th, so community members are urged to visit soon and make the most of this offer.

For more information, visit their website, www.newrootscommunityfarm.com, or follow them on social media @wvnewroots.

About New Roots Community Farm: Established in Fayetteville, West Virginia, in 2019, New Roots Community Farm is an agricultural resource center committed to supporting the viability of local farms, increasing community access to fresh, local food, and engaging people in learning about food system concepts. We aim to create a welcoming space for all community members, fostering a stronger connection to the land and our food system. New Roots provides a platform for individuals and farmers to practice sustainable farming. We aim to build a resilient and inclusive community through our educational programs, workshops, and Farm Market. We strive to ensure everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food and the knowledge to lead healthier lives.