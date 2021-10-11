New Scarecrow Decorating Contest being planned in Beckley

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Its is about to get spooky in Downtown Beckley as the City is sponsoring a Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

Businesses, organizations and schools are invited to use their creativity to build a scarecrow to display in downtown Beckley between October 23 and 31. The contest is being organized by the City of Beckley / Beckley Events along with 4-H/WVU Extension and the Beckley Beautification Commission. Scarecrows will be displayed on the light poles along Main, Neville, Prince and Kanawha Streets and in Word Park and Shoemaker Square, or in storefront windows (if preferred by downtown business).

The Beckley Beautification Commission is sponsoring awards for the contest: 1st place = $100; 2nd Place = $50, and 3rd Place = $25. Scarecrows will need to be installed on Saturday, October 23, between 3 and 4 pm, with judging at 4 pm, and awards announced at 5 pm. Scarecrows will be taken down on November 1.

As far as scarecrow building specifications, the height of each scarecrow should be between 4 and 6 foot and it should be constructed to withstand weather conditions. Some suggestions of lasting materials – chicken wire, straw, corn husks, stalks, rubber foam; stuffing from plastic bags, bubble wrap; nylon or polyester fabrics, and consider spraying Scotchguard to prevent mildew. If using a scarecrow kit or commercial scarecrow as the base, make sure that you add embellishments and apparel to make them unique. Entries should be appropriate for family viewing and should not be excessively violent, gruesome, profane or political. The goal of the contest is to create a festive atmosphere.

If interested in entering a scarecrow, please complete the scarecrow contest registration form on the city’s website (www.beckley.org) and send it in by October 20, 2021.