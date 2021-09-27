Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A new statue unveiled in Uptown Beckley Sunday hopes to inspire residents and bring more people out to the area.

The statue is the centerpiece of a new plaza built on the corner of Neville and Heber Streets. A fire in 2012 destroyed several businesses located on the street. The resulting demolition led to a vacant lot called The Hole, which became the butt of jokes for several years. City workers eventually filled The Hole with concrete and turned it into a green space plaza.

Morgantown sculptor Jamie Lester was hired to design a new statue for the plaza. He felt that the image of cardinals rising to flight was symbolic of the city of Beckley rising up again.

The plaza was designed by Sam Rich of Thrasher Engineering and built by the City’s Public Works Department with landscaping by Green River Landscaping.