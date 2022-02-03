New Survey Shows Many Americans Look to “Financial Influencers” on Social Media for Advice on Retirement Planning 

Chair-elect of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Jeff Jones, Dir. Discusses the Do’s and Don’ts of following advice on social media and when it’s a good idea to seek additional guidance Learn more at www.napfa.org

Beckley, WV – If you’ve scrolled through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube recently, you’ve probably run across financial influencers — people with personal finance tips that hopefully help you. If you’re following that advice, you’re not alone. According to a recent survey by NAPFA, 39% of Americans under the age of 65 say they receive most of their financial advice online or from social media, and 60% of those people have acted on it.

The same survey revealed that many Americans across all generations feel unprepared to plan for retirement. While some online advice may be helpful, most content isn’t personalized for your unique situation, nor is it regulated or definitely reliable, especially for something as important as retirement planning.

Lola Rizer spoke with Director of Financial Planning at Longview Financial Advisors and NAPFA Chair-Elect Jeff Jones to discuss why social media isn’t the best source of financial guidance. He highlights fee-only financial planners as an affordable, regulated and trusted resource to help guide financial decisions, where to find one near you, why and when to choose one, and what to expect at an appointment.