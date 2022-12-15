New traffic pattern begins on eastbound I-64 near Huntington

A separate $72 million Roads to Prosperity project to widen I-64 to eight lanes between the Guyandotte Bridge and Huntington Mall is also currently underway. Once complete, the projects will significantly ease congestion on a heavily traveled section of I-64.



Existing eastbound traffic will be split into two lanes by a barrier wall just past the 29th Street exit. The new traffic pattern will be in place for about a year as contractors build a new 29th Street overpass bridge.



Speed limit through the work zone is 55 mph. The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) urges motorists to observe posted speed limits and remain alert in the work zone.