New training curriculum video for Poll Workers ready for May 14 Primary Election

Each video segment combines animated cartoons depicting common polling place scenarios with live-action equipment demonstrations that give technical guidance from a hands-on perspective. Segments cover only one subject at a time and range from one to five minutes to keep the information succinct and easy to comprehend.”The beauty of voting in person is that you gain confidence from casting your ballot under the watchful eye of trained poll workers,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “My Office has gone to great lengths to ensure the clerks have access to the best and most comprehensive training material possible for this critical election cycle.”The entire video series is available to stream online and at any time through the WV Secretary of State’s YouTube page. Additionally, over 250 DVD copies are being mailed to county clerks and municipal election officials.