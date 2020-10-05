55.7 F
Beckley
Monday, October 5, 2020 5:53pm

New York Giants believe Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey threw first punch in postgame melee with Golden Tate

By WWNR
NewsSports



New York Giants coach Joe Judge believes it was Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams who threw the first punch in the postgame melee Sunday that involved Golden Tate.

Tate defended himself as the two players went to the ground before players and coaches from both teams separated the two, who have a history with each other.

“First off, I don’t want [co-owners] John Mara, Steve Tisch or anybody involved in this team to have to deal with something like this after the game,” Judge said Monday. “This isn’t why we play the game. We have 60 minutes to beat the hell out of each other legally between the whistles. We don’t need anything extra after.

“I talked to a number of our players, and obviously we saw some video on [it] and guys that were involved, and I kind of had an eyewitness standpoint for myself after me and Sean [McVay, the Rams’ head coach] had an exchange at midfield. I turned around and it was kind of happening right there in front of me. So I got a quick glimpse of it right there.

“Look, all I have to say is the account I got from a number of our players — there is a history obviously between them, and there was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn’t the one who threw the punch. And everybody involved was trying to break it up.

“I can say that both our players and the Rams’ staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, were there trying to break it up. I didn’t see anything going on in the pile. … Guys were trying to break it up.”

The league is reviewing the matter, but suspensions are not expected for either player, a source told ESPN. The Giants don’t plan to discipline Tate, barring any new information.

“There are a number of things we still have to look through as a team right here,” Judge said. “But based on the information I was given and what I saw with my own eyes and what our players gave me, it didn’t sound like there was an immediate need for [discipline for Tate]. But we’ll look into it if there is. Obviously we’ll always take care of our players.”



Source link

Recent Articles

White House deputy press secretary on COVID outbreak: ‘We are all vigilant’

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is being “vigilant” against the threat of  COVID-19 , White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern told “The Daily Briefing” Monday...
Read more

New York Giants believe Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey threw first punch in postgame melee with Golden Tate

News WWNR -
0
New York Giants coach Joe Judge believes it was Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams who threw the first punch in the...
Read more

IndyCar’s 1,000 hp hybrid cars delayed to 2023 due to coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
IndyCar will delay the implementation of its new hybrid race cars to 2023 as a result of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Paris closes all bars amid spike in coronavirus among young people; UK leaves nearly 16,000 cases unreported

News WWNR -
0
Paris closed all bars amid a sharp uptick in the number of coronavirus cases among young adults, as the United Kingdom admits nearly...
Read more

Canadian National: Cost Take-Outs Could Drive The Narrative In Q3 (NYSE:CNI)

Money WWNR -
0
Source: Forbes Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings on October 20th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.63 billion and EPS of $1.09. The revenue...
Read more

Related Stories

News

White House deputy press secretary on COVID outbreak: ‘We are all vigilant’

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is being “vigilant” against the threat of  COVID-19 , White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern told “The Daily Briefing” Monday...
Read more
News

IndyCar’s 1,000 hp hybrid cars delayed to 2023 due to coronavirus

WWNR -
0
IndyCar will delay the implementation of its new hybrid race cars to 2023 as a result of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
News

Paris closes all bars amid spike in coronavirus among young people; UK leaves nearly 16,000 cases unreported

WWNR -
0
Paris closed all bars amid a sharp uptick in the number of coronavirus cases among young adults, as the United Kingdom admits nearly...
Read more
Money

Canadian National: Cost Take-Outs Could Drive The Narrative In Q3 (NYSE:CNI)

WWNR -
0
Source: Forbes Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings on October 20th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.63 billion and EPS of $1.09. The revenue...
Read more
video
News

Trump signs exec order on White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative

WWNR -
0
President Trump signs an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative in the Rose Garden. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News...
Read more
News

How do NASA astronauts vote in space?

WWNR -
0
With the U.S. election just weeks away, NASA has explained how astronauts vote in space.The space agency has a motto of “Vote while...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap