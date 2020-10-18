63.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 18, 2020 5:37pm

New York Giants WR C.J. Board immobilized, carted off after hit

By WWNR
NewsSports


EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A scary moment unfolded on Sunday at MetLife Stadium when New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board needed to be immobilized and carted off the field after taking a hit against the Washington Football Team.

The Giants later said that Board has a concussion and a sprained neck and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Board attempted to make a catch early in the third quarter when he was hit by Deshazor Everett. Board awkwardly fell to the ground and did not appear to move as medical personnel were called onto the field.

The fourth-year wide receiver was later ruled out with a neck injury.

Board remained on the ground without movement for several minutes. He had his face mask cut off and his back stabilized before being placed on the cart and leaving the field.

Players cleared the middle of the field as medical personnel attended to the injured Giant. Some could be seen praying.

Board was claimed off waivers by the Giants from the Jacksonville Jaguars this past summer. He has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Board has seven catches for 64 yards this season.



Source link

Recent Articles

2020 campaign signs in Florida vandalized and stolen as election looms

News WWNR -
0
2020 campaign signs for both President Trump and Joe Biden are being vandalized and stolen in the swing state of Florida, with the November election just over two...
Read more

New York Giants WR C.J. Board immobilized, carted off after hit

News WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A scary moment unfolded on Sunday at MetLife Stadium when New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board needed to...
Read more

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel spars with ABC host over QAnon question

News WWNR -
0
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel sparred with ABC's George Stephanopoulos after he accused her of refusing to condemn the conspiracy theory QAnon.FEDERAL AGENT CHARGED...
Read more

Rob Schneider mocks California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown guidelines

News WWNR -
0
Rob Schneider made fun of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s new guidelines on gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spike ahead of...
Read more

Kirstie Alley responds to ‘nasty,’ ‘horrible’ people criticizing her support for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Kirstie Alley responded with words of encouragement after getting dragged on social media for declaring her continued support for President Trump in the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

2020 campaign signs in Florida vandalized and stolen as election looms

WWNR -
0
2020 campaign signs for both President Trump and Joe Biden are being vandalized and stolen in the swing state of Florida, with the November election just over two...
Read more
News

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel spars with ABC host over QAnon question

WWNR -
0
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel sparred with ABC's George Stephanopoulos after he accused her of refusing to condemn the conspiracy theory QAnon.FEDERAL AGENT CHARGED...
Read more
News

Rob Schneider mocks California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown guidelines

WWNR -
0
Rob Schneider made fun of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s new guidelines on gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spike ahead of...
Read more
News

Kirstie Alley responds to ‘nasty,’ ‘horrible’ people criticizing her support for Trump

WWNR -
0
Kirstie Alley responded with words of encouragement after getting dragged on social media for declaring her continued support for President Trump in the...
Read more
News

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Trump, Biden dueling town halls

WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live" satirized President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls this weekend by switching back and forth like a...
Read more
News

Competency of Kate Steinle’s alleged killer being reviewed by federal judge

WWNR -
0
The competency of a defendant in a 2015 homicide case that figured prominently in Donald Trump’s run for president is being reviewed by...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap