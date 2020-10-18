New York Giants WR C.J. Board immobilized, carted off after hit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A scary moment unfolded on Sunday at MetLife Stadium when New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board needed to be immobilized and carted off the field after taking a hit against the Washington Football Team.

The Giants later said that Board has a concussion and a sprained neck and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Board attempted to make a catch early in the third quarter when he was hit by Deshazor Everett. Board awkwardly fell to the ground and did not appear to move as medical personnel were called onto the field.

The fourth-year wide receiver was later ruled out with a neck injury.

Board remained on the ground without movement for several minutes. He had his face mask cut off and his back stabilized before being placed on the cart and leaving the field.

Players cleared the middle of the field as medical personnel attended to the injured Giant. Some could be seen praying.

Board was claimed off waivers by the Giants from the Jacksonville Jaguars this past summer. He has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Board has seven catches for 64 yards this season.