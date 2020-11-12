50 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 12, 2020 2:40pm

New York Times can re-establish credibility if it covers Biden instead of fawning over him: Kurtz

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Fox News’ “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz feels The New York Times needs to cover President-elect Joe Biden fairly, instead of fawning over the Democrat, if the paper wants to re-establish itself as a credible news organization.

Kurtz joined “American’s Newsroom” on Thursday to discuss a scathing New York magazine piece that examined the “open secret” that the paper is “published by and for coastal liberals” and questioned if it “can again become the paper of record,” while pointing out that several staffers agreed with Bari Weiss’ infamous resignation letter painting the once-proud paper as toxic workplace with leftist viewpoints.

SEVERAL NEW YORK TIMES STAFFERS AGREED WITH BARI WEISS’ SCATHING RESIGNATION LETTER, REPORT CLAIMS

“When even the liberal New York magazine is calling The New York Times ‘the paper of the resistance,’ that tells you something about the climate,” Kurtz said.

New York contributing editor Reeves Wiedeman detailed the Times’ liberal staffers who lost it earlier this year when their paper published an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton headlined “Send in the Troops” at the height of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody. The backlash over the opinion piece eventually resulted in then-editor James Bennet’s abrupt exit after internal backlash. 

The magazine reiterated a claim by then-columnist Weiss that the paper had a “civil war” going on internally, with young liberal staffers feuding with the industry veterans. Weiss went on to quit the Times with a scathing letter in which she said was bullied by colleagues in an “illiberal environment,” noting she doesn’t understand how such toxic behavior is allowed inside the newsroom. 

BARI WEISS QUITS NEW YORK TIMES AFTER BULLYING BY COLLEAGUES OVER VIEWS: ‘THEY HAVE CALLED ME A NAZI AND A RACIST’

The magazine reported that many Times staffers agreed with Weiss’ resignation letter critiques.

“While Bari Weiss’s description of a young woke mob taking over the paper was roundly criticized, several Times employees I spoke to saw truth to the dynamic,” Wiedeman wrote.

“It seems to me, that according to this piece, not only did people agree with her but that colleagues are sniping at each other… there is a chasm, in my view, between old-fashioned journalist at the paper, which includes executive editor Dean Baquet, who want to at least have some attempt at being fair, and some of the more woke digital staffers and African-American staffers who feel the paper must take a stand,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz noted that even the paper’s opinion section, which “is supposed to be devoted to some diversity,” is against Trump and Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurtz said “the questions hanging over the future of the newspaper” are whether or not it covers President-elect Joe Biden as aggressively as it covered Trump.

“You have a situation now where the paper, it was so successful to bash Trump, digital subscriptions more than doubling… whether or not the Times can now make a turn, and sort of re-establish itself as a more credible source for people that don’t agree with the liberal editorial pages will really depend on whether the newspaper decides to cozy up to Joe Biden when he is in the White House,” Kurtz said.



Source link

Recent Articles

McConnell cites economy as he pans Democrat demands for COVID bill: ‘Not a place I think we’re willing to go’

News WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday threw some cold water on hopes that a coronavirus stimulus bill may get done in the near...
Read more

Special Opportunities Fund Adds Optionality To Income Portfolio

Money WWNR -
0
Special Opportunities Fund Adds Optionality To Income Portfolio Source link
Read more

Supreme Court sides with Trump on Obamacare birth control mandate

News WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court issued two major opinions this morning.  The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions...
Read more

New York Times can re-establish credibility if it covers Biden instead of fawning over him: Kurtz

News WWNR -
0
Fox News’ “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz feels The New York Times needs to cover President-elect Joe Biden fairly, instead of fawning over...
Read more

Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm

News WWNR -
0
MANILA, Philippines – A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeastern Philippines, where rescuers worked Thursday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

McConnell cites economy as he pans Democrat demands for COVID bill: ‘Not a place I think we’re willing to go’

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday threw some cold water on hopes that a coronavirus stimulus bill may get done in the near...
Read more
Money

Special Opportunities Fund Adds Optionality To Income Portfolio

WWNR -
0
Special Opportunities Fund Adds Optionality To Income Portfolio Source link
Read more
video
News

Supreme Court sides with Trump on Obamacare birth control mandate

WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court issued two major opinions this morning.  The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions...
Read more
News

Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm

WWNR -
0
MANILA, Philippines – A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeastern Philippines, where rescuers worked Thursday...
Read more
News

Ex-HHS Secretary Price & Ortiz: ObamaCare court challenge no threat to preexisting conditions coverage

WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Trump administration challenge to ObamaCare. The case, which the justices reacted to with skepticism during proceedings,...
Read more
News

Pompeo dismisses flak over ‘second Trump administration’ remark

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Pompeo rejects criticism of 'second...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap