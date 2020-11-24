39.3 F
New York Times takes three days to print significant correction on Georgia recount

By WWNR
The New York Times took three days to print a correction of a significant error in its reporting about the Georgia recount process.

After stating Friday that only “several hundred” uncounted ballots were found during the recount of the Georgia presidential contest, the Times waited until Monday to correct it to “more than 5,000.” The article appeared on the front page of Saturday’s edition, and the correction did not make it to print until Tuesday.

The previously uncounted Georgia ballots were mainly found in Fayette and Floyd Counties and broke heavily for President Donald Trump. The recount affirmed President-elect Joe Biden‘s win in Georgia, but it lowered his margin of victory from about 14,000 to 12,260, a reduction of more than 10 percent.

PERDUE, LOEFFLER BACK TRUMP CALL FOR GEORGIA RECOUNT, MORE SIGNATURE MATCHING

Journalist Jeryl Bier noted the delayed correction by the Times on Twitter and called it “inexcusably sloppy” and the “kind of thing that feeds conspiracy and bias talk.” Trump has repeatedly criticized the Times and other mainstream media outlets for having a liberal bias.

Biden became the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential race since Bill Clinton in 1992. He also took Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin back from Trump’s 2016 column en route to capturing the White House.

Georgia is the site of two U.S. Senate runoff races that will determine party control of the chamber. Should Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., hold their seats on Jan. 5, Biden will take office with a divided Congress.



