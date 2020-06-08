74.1 F
New Zealand says it has no active COVID-19 cases in the country

FILE PHOTO: Visitors kayak on Lake Taupo September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he’s been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control.

