Newman Named Medical Director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Dr. Jonathan G. Newman has been named medical director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health West Virginia.



Newman, of Fairmont, has served as the medical director of the Emergency Medical Services Program (EMS) at Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community College since 2001, and as the regional medical director of West Virginia’s EMS Regions six and seven since 2002.



“Dr. Newman’s medical background and varied emergency services experience prepares him well for this position,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health.



He holds a bachelor of science degree in business from Frostburg State College, an Emergency Medical Technology (EMT-Paramedic) certification from Shepherd University, completed pre-medicine studies at Fairmont State University, and earned a doctor of medicine degree from West Virginia University. He completed his residency training through West Virginia University Hospitals, where he was the Chief Resident, and received a master’s degree in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Having spent most of my adult life involved in EMS, I am honored to serve in this role working with the West Virginia EMS systems and personnel to enhance prehospital care for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Dr. Newman.

Newman’s appointment is effective March 14, 2022.

