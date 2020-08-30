Newt Gingrich: Eisenhower being deservedly honored as one of history’s great leaders

At a time when radicals are trying to remove monuments and erase American history, it’s heartening that a new monument preserving our nation’s past will soon be unveiled.

We learned last week that, after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the formal dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington will take place Sept. 17.

Designed by architect Frank Gehry, the memorial honors the legacy of Eisenhower, who served as supreme commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II and later as the 34th president of the United States.

Eisenhower was unquestionably one of history’s great leaders. Indeed, few people are more deserving of a monument, in part because of his extraordinary leadership during World War II — the subject of this week’s episode of my podcast “Newt’s World.”

In Part Two of a three-part series on Eisenhower’s life, I tell the story of Eisenhower’s military career from D-Day on, detailing some of the most consequential episodes in our nation’s history.

It is truly remarkable how much Eisenhower had to manage as a five-star general during the largest, most destructive war ever to take place.

He of course had to master military tactics and strategy, overseeing the entire Allied war effort in Europe. But Eisenhower also had to be a psychologist, as he worked with some difficult, arrogant people who required particular approaches in dealing with them.

Most notably, Eisenhower navigated the rivalry between Gen. George Patton and British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, two brilliant commanders who constantly tried to outdo one another.

Furthermore, Eisenhower had to be a politician — or at least think politically — understanding that war is, at its core, an extension of politics by other means. Ultimately, military-strategic objectives are meant to serve political objectives.

Of course, Eisenhower’s military career didn’t end with accepting Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in May 1945. He continued to serve in a number of capacities — interrupted by a stint as president of Columbia University — before campaigning for president of the United States.

I hope you will listen to this week’s episode to learn about how Eisenhower helped lead the Allies to victory in World War II. Anyone interested in politics, leadership, psychology, and of course military affairs will discover powerful lessons from Eisenhower’s story.

