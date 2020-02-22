21.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 22, 2020 2:01am

Newt Gingrich predicts Sanders is more likely to cost Democrats the House than win the White House

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., told “Hannity” Friday that while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has a “distant possibility of winning” the presidency in November, there’s a much better chance that his candidacy brings an end to Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as House Speaker.

“He’s the greatest gift Kevin McCarthy — the Republican leader in the House — could possibly hope for,” Gingrich said. “Because Sanders really is the true Democratic Party. He represents all of the big-government ideas, all of the radicalism, all of the weird foreign policy that is at the heart of the Democratic Party.

TRUMP RIPS DEMS’ ‘REALITY SHOW’

“And I think that the contrast between President Trump and his record, particularly on the economy, but just in general — I mean, think about the Trump judges and then ask, you know, can Sanders give us a list of people he would nominate to the Supreme Court?” Gingrich continued. “They would all be radicals. So, it could end up being one of the great historic campaigns in American history.”

Host Dan Bongino suggested that Sanders’ campaign is similar to those of George McGovern, Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis, all of whom lost on emphatic fashion to Republicans during the late 20th century.

Gingrich agreed, adding that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has tried to make that exact case.

“The challenge here is something very different — Bernie Sanders essentially is a bumper sticker,” he said. “It is a ‘Gosh, I’d love a nice future where I didn’t have to pay back my student loans, where everything was free, where somebody took care of me.’ — And Sanders represents in that sense a sort of a myth. And it’s very hard to fight a myth with facts.”



