Next seven therapy dogs Announced to be placed through the Friends With Paws program in 2023

“These therapy dogs will bring friendship, love, and support to their schools,” First Lady Justice said. “I look forward to welcoming each one and seeing the amazing work that they do for our students.”



“You know me, I’m very in tune with what a dog can bring to all of us,” Gov. Justice said. “Babydog has done it, and I know there are a bunch of new therapy dogs that will be doing good stuff, too. I am so excited to see how these dogs will positively impact students around our state. We are going to continue helping our students and communities by providing them with the resources they need to succeed.”



First announced in March 2022, the Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in various CIS schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.



The Friends With Paws Program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.



Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.



The seven new therapy dogs being placed in Fall 2023 are:Ruby, a Female Golden Retriever, will be placed at Greenbrier East High School in Greenbrier County.