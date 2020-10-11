62.7 F
NFL adjusts schedule for 8 teams moving forward

By WWNR
The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule because of coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. The move came after the Patriots had one new positive test for the coronavirus Sunday morning, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19. Tuesday night’s game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Other changes:

  • Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

  • Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.

  • Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8.

  • Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

  • Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

Changes in bye weeks show Denver’s switching to this week from Week 8; New England’s from next week to this week; the Chargers’ from Week 10 to next week; the Dolphins’ from Week 10 to next week; Jacksonville’s from Week 7 to Week 8; and the Jets’ from Week 11 to Week 10.

Aside from the one positive test, all other Patriots tests were negative Sunday morning, a source told Schefter.

The NFL shut down the Patriots’ facility Sunday morning for the third time in 10 days while further testing is conducted, sources told Schefter and ESPN’s Field Yates. New England had reopened their facility and held a practice Saturday after the facility was closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive. “We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said.

The Bears also had an issue, moving offensive lineman Badara Traore from their practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



