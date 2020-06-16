53.2 F
Beckley
Monday, June 15, 2020 9:45pm

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

By WWNR
NewsSports


NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season, when as a member of the San Francisco 49ers he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

In a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special, Goodell said it would be up to a team to sign Kaepernick and welcomed his voice on discussions of social issues.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time.

“But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

Earlier this month, Goodell released a video apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players’ concerns on racial inequality, but he was criticized for not mentioning Kaepernick by name.



Source link

Recent Articles

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

News WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season,...
Read more

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over...
Read more

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO - U.S. soldier are pictured during an exercise of the U.S. Army's Global Swift Response 17 Media Day near Hohenfels, Germany,...
Read more

Oscars ceremony delayed to April 2021 due to coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
The Oscars are officially postponed.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network announced Monday that the 93rd Academy...
Read more

Thomas, Kavanaugh lament ‘decade-long failure to protect the Second Amendment’

News WWNR -
0
Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanagh on Monday admonished their fellow justices for letting Second Amendment cases languish in the lower...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over...
Read more
News

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO - U.S. soldier are pictured during an exercise of the U.S. Army's Global Swift Response 17 Media Day near Hohenfels, Germany,...
Read more
News

Oscars ceremony delayed to April 2021 due to coronavirus

WWNR -
0
The Oscars are officially postponed.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network announced Monday that the 93rd Academy...
Read more
News

Thomas, Kavanaugh lament ‘decade-long failure to protect the Second Amendment’

WWNR -
0
Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanagh on Monday admonished their fellow justices for letting Second Amendment cases languish in the lower...
Read more
News

Seattle radio host on protest zone: Cops have been ‘completely abandoned’ by mayor

WWNR -
0
Seattle-area radio show host Jason Rantz told “Fox & Friends” that officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) “feel like they are being completely abandoned”...
Read more
News

Grounded jets boost France’s historic Chateauroux airport

WWNR -
0
CHATEAUROUX, France (Reuters) - More than half a century since the U.S. military left Chateauroux’s vast air base, the coronavirus travel slump has...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap