NFL fines 3 head coaches, teams over $1M for not wearing masks: report

By WWNR
The NFL has issued fines amounting to over $1 million to teams and head coaches for breaking with the league’s coronavirus protocols last week after three coaches were spotted without masks on the sidelines, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted late Monday that Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were all hit with $100,000 fines. Schefter cited unnamed sources who said their teams were also hit with $250,000 fines. In all, the league issued $1.05 million in fines, he tweeted.

The NFL did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

Health experts have stressed the importance of wearing a mask to limit the possibility of infecting others with COVID-19. States have implemented policies to make face coverings mandatory in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

CBS Sports reported that the league’s executive vice president of football operations sent a memo reminding teams of the need to wear masks during games.

“Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs … Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk,” the memo from Troy Vincent said, according to the report. 



