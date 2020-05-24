60.8 F
NFL great Herschel Walker blasts Joe Biden: ‘You don’t determine who we vote for’

Add the name of former NFL running back Herschel Walker to the list of people apparently offended by Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t black” gaffe.

Walker, 58 — a former Heisman Trophy winner at Georgia who went on to play a dozen years in the NFL for four different teams after launching his pro career in the short-lived USFL – reacted Friday to Biden’s interview with radio and TV host Charlamagne tha God.

The presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee suggested during the conversation that if an African-American voter couldn’t decide between Biden and President Trump in November, then “you ain’t black.”

“Wow,” Walker responded. “I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for.”

After posting the comment, Walker received acknowledgement from President Trump.

“Thank you Herschel!” the president wrote.

Biden expressed regret for his on-air remarks, saying Friday he “shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Biden said he understands the comments sounded like he was taking the black vote “for granted” but insisted that wasn’t the case.

Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, left, tries to elude Philadelphia Eagles defender Derrick Whiterspoon.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “… No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Meanwhile, Walker has posted other tweets recently, opposing harsh coronavirus lockdown orders and misuse of PPP funds, as well as supporting responsible adherence to safety advice from medical professionals.

Walker gained more than 8,000 yards playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants — then returning to the Cowboys before retiring after the 1997 season.



