NFL teams haven’t reached out to Colin Kaepernick after recent workout, report says

Colin Kaepernick’s highly publicized workout for seven NFL teams at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., has reportedly not helped his case in returning to the NFL.

His representatives reportedly sent a video of his workout to the 25 NFL clubs that didn’t attend on Nov. 16, but “no teams have reached out to work him out, visit with him or sign him,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The report comes after his attorney, Mark Geragos, previously said on the Adam Carolla Podcast this week that two teams had shown interest in the controversial quarterback who helped start a wave of protests regarding social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

TWO NFL TEAMS INTERESTED IN COLIN KAEPERNICK, ATTORNEY CLAIMS

“One who is legitimately in need of a quarterback who had a very poor showing on Sunday and has got an owner that I don’t think gives a sh-t,” Geragos said.

Kaepernick, 32, has remained unemployed for more than 32 months since he became a free agent. Only one team, the Seattle Seahawks, has brought him in for a visit, which occurred back in May 2017.

Part of the lack of interest could also be attributed to him changing the location of the workout less than an hour before it was scheduled to begin, which his reps, Ben Meiselas and Jeff Nalley, said was to ensure “a transparent and open process.”

“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency,” the statement continued. “The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”

REP. HANK JOHNSON: ‘VICTIM’ COLIN KAEPERNICK MISTREATED BY NFL, AND CONGRESS SHOULD LOOK INTO IT

The NFL responded to the change in a statement on Nov. 16.

“Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants – an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL,” the league said. “Twenty-five [25] clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN acknowledged the speculation that teams were interested in signing Kaepernick, although Schefter added that: “nothing has materialized, and nothing is expected to at this time.”

In 69 career games with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016 — Kaepernick threw for 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.