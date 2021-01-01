38.5 F
Beckley
Friday, January 1, 2021 2:04am

NFL union president Tretter offers suggestions for 2021

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for the significant reductions in offseason work forced by the pandemic to continue in future years.

The Cleveland Browns center posted his thoughts on the union’s website Thursday. He cited changes in the collective bargaining agreement reached early in 2020, and the subsequent COVID-19 alterations.

“The COVID CBA forced significant changes, and it has shown us another way players and teams can successfully prepare for and play in the NFL,” Tretter wrote. “This year has brought less time at practice than ever before. We had no offseason practices, fewer training camp practices and no preseason games. While some feared that those changes would lead to a sloppy 2020 NFL season, our collective level of play across the league has actually never been higher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I believe the changes implemented this season have demonstrated that we can put an entertaining product out on the field while further reducing wear and tear on our players’ bodies.”

Tretter emphasized the need to reduce all offseason programs, which typically begin in early spring and last through mid-June, including organized team activities and mandatory minicamps.

“We are the only major sports league with an offseason program,” he added. “The most physically demanding sport is the only league that brings their players back for extra practices outside of the season. The argument in favor of these offseason practices is based on the assumption that players need reps during OTAs to develop and learn while teams need the practices to (jell). Yet, the lack of OTAs this year demonstrated that those theories aren’t substantiated. New and first-year head coaches had success. Newly assembled teams had success. Rookies stepped in and played at a high level all across the league.”

Tretter reasons that NFL players are professionals and know how to remain in shape and cognizant of the playbook throughout the offseason: “We do not need to be brought in during April-June to practice against each other – it’s simply unnecessary.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that some of the procedures adapted in 2020 would make sense to carry into the future. He specifically mentioned remote learnings during the pandemic.

“Our experience with the offseason training and doing that virtually, I think our clubs got comfortable with a lot of that,” Goodell said. “And I think you’ll see more of that, which I think will be productive.”



Source link

Recent Articles

NFL union president Tretter offers suggestions for 2021

News WWNR -
0
NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for the significant reductions in offseason work forced by the pandemic to continue in future...
Read more

McConnell says Electoral College certification will be his ‘most consequential’ vote ever: Report

News WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be "the most consequential I have ever cast,"...
Read more

Nikki Haley’s stops for Georgia senators cap slew of appearances to help GOP candidates

News WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley’s appearances for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue caps a slew of 2020 campaign stops for Republican candidates by the former U.N. ambassador,...
Read more

Emotional Yu Darvish caught off guard by Chicago Cubs trade, excited about San Diego Padres

News WWNR -
0
As he was introduced by his new team Thursday, Yu Darvish said he was shocked by his trade to the San Diego Padres...
Read more

Democrat senator says Hawley’s challenge of election results ‘borders on sedition or treason’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., ripped a Republican colleague Thursday over his stated plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.Sen. Josh...
Read more

Related Stories

News

McConnell says Electoral College certification will be his ‘most consequential’ vote ever: Report

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be "the most consequential I have ever cast,"...
Read more
News

Nikki Haley’s stops for Georgia senators cap slew of appearances to help GOP candidates

WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley’s appearances for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue caps a slew of 2020 campaign stops for Republican candidates by the former U.N. ambassador,...
Read more
News

Emotional Yu Darvish caught off guard by Chicago Cubs trade, excited about San Diego Padres

WWNR -
0
As he was introduced by his new team Thursday, Yu Darvish said he was shocked by his trade to the San Diego Padres...
Read more
News

Democrat senator says Hawley’s challenge of election results ‘borders on sedition or treason’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., ripped a Republican colleague Thursday over his stated plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.Sen. Josh...
Read more
News

Emails show Chicago mayor knew of ‘bad’ botched raid in November 2019

WWNR -
0
Recently released emails show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot first learned in November 2019 of a "pretty bad wrongful raid" at the home of...
Read more
News

One of Trump’s ‘biggest services to America’ was exposing liberal media: Jeffrey Lord

WWNR -
0
One of President Trump's top accomplishments came not on the domestic-policy or foreign-policy front, but in simply exposing left-wing media figures for their...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap