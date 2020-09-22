65.7 F
NFL’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium to host voting center for presidential election

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a voting center for use during the presidential election in November, stadium officials said Tuesday.

The voting center will be located next to the stadium for a five-day period ahead of the election. The center will be open from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT and on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT, according to the announcement.

NFL TO CLOSE TEAM FACILITIES ON ELECTION DAY IN VOTING PUSH

“We are proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to turn SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park into a Vote Center,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and the Hollywood Park complex. “Our goal is to help expand polling access for our local community and the greater Los Angeles region, providing Angelenos with more locations and greater ease of access to exercise their right to vote.”

The voting center will be open to registered voters in Los Angeles County. To make use of the complex, attendees are required to wear face masks and will have access to gloves. Officials said the center will be cleaned throughout the day and sanitized on a nightly basis.

To date, 14 of the NFL’s 32 teams have announced plans to host polling activities during the election season.

Earlier this month, the NFL and NFL Players Association unveiled a joint venture to support nonpartisan voter education, registration and election participation. All 32 teams will close their facilities on Election Day to allow players to vote.

The $5 billion SoFi Stadium opened earlier this year after a lengthy construction process. The Rams and Chargers played their first home games at the field this month.

