59 F
Beckley
Monday, May 4, 2020 12:21pm

NHL players entering Canada to play games may be subject to quarantine rules, Trudeau says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If the NHL begins playing its season again, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says hockey players will have to face quarantine rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau made his comments Sunday. The border remains closed because of the outbreak.

GARY BETTMAN SAYS HE WON’T RUSH NHL RETURN, WILLING TO START 2020-2021 SEASON IN DECEMBER

“I think it’s a question we’ll have to look into,” Trudeau said. “Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we’re not there yet in our discussions with the NHL.

“We recognize that it’s a possibility, but it depends on an enormous amount of things, and I don’t want to speculate on this until there’s more discussion.”

The NHL has not announced any immediate plans to return to the ice. Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that he won’t rush the return.

“The precise date of transition to Phase 2, during which Players might return to small group activities in NHL Club training facilities, remains undetermined,” the NHL said in a statement.

EX-NHL STAR DESCRIBES BATTLE WITH CORONAVIRUS: ‘IT’S THE WORST THING EVER’

“However, provided that conditions continue to trend favorably — and, subject to potential competitive concerns as between disparately situated markets — we believe we may be able to move to Phase 2 at some point in the mid-to-later portion of May.”

The season was suspended on March 12 with 189 regular-season games in total remaining. Bettman has said the best-case scenario would be to play out the regular season before starting playoffs but that everything would be contingent on player safety.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our health concerns for the players really fit into two categories: One is obviously COVID-19, and two, whatever we’re going to do, we don’t want them playing games until they’re back in game shape. We don’t want anybody getting injured,” he said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

NHL players entering Canada to play games may be subject to quarantine rules, Trudeau says

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.If the NHL begins playing its season again,...
Read more

Ex-NFL running back Darren McFadden involved in dramatic standoff with police before 2019 arrest, video shows

News WWNR -
0
Former NFL running back Darren McFadden was involved in a dramatic standoff with police when he was arrested in Texas in January 2019,...
Read more

Masked Belgians begin cautious exit from lockdown

News WWNR -
0
A station worker directs a passenger wearing a protective face mask before boarding a Thalys high-speed train to Paris at Zuid-Midi station on...
Read more

Peter Navarro: Protecting electricity grid — Trump orders this to defend economic, national security

News WWNR -
0
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro discuss this topic and much more on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Monday, May 4 at 10...
Read more

5/4 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/4/2020 70 New Reported Cases (Friday-Sunday) 611  Reported Cases Recovered ( +56 )(Friday-Sunday) Click...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ex-NFL running back Darren McFadden involved in dramatic standoff with police before 2019 arrest, video shows

WWNR -
0
Former NFL running back Darren McFadden was involved in a dramatic standoff with police when he was arrested in Texas in January 2019,...
Read more
News

Masked Belgians begin cautious exit from lockdown

WWNR -
0
A station worker directs a passenger wearing a protective face mask before boarding a Thalys high-speed train to Paris at Zuid-Midi station on...
Read more
News

Peter Navarro: Protecting electricity grid — Trump orders this to defend economic, national security

WWNR -
0
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro discuss this topic and much more on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Monday, May 4 at 10...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/4 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/4/2020 70 New Reported Cases (Friday-Sunday) 611  Reported Cases Recovered ( +56 )(Friday-Sunday) Click...
Read more
News

Michael Jordan stands firm on ‘Republicans buy sneakers, too’ quote, says it was made in jest

WWNR -
0
12:37 AM ETTim BontempsESPN Michael Jordan addressed one of the most famous quotes of his career -- "Republicans buy sneakers, too" -- in...
Read more
News

Michigan’s Whitmer says she believes Joe Biden

WWNR -
0
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat from Michigan, said in an interview Sunday that she knows Joe Biden and the sexual assault allegation leveled...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap