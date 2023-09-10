Night Work on Earl Vickers Memorial Bridge to Begin

Monday, September 18, 2023

Fayette County, WV – US 60 eastbound entrance and exit ramps on the Earl M.

Vickers Memorial Bridge (Montgomery Bridge) will be closed nightly from 7:00 p.m. to

5:30 a.m. from Monday, September 18 , 2023, through Saturday September 30 , 2023 for

a bridge rehabilitation project.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the US 60 eastbound ramps will reopen to

unimpeded traffic on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Motorists can expect delays and

should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.