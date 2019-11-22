Nikki Haley dubbed ‘early frontrunner’ for GOP in 2024, gets apology from Dallas-area GOP: report

Nikki Haley received an apology Thursday from the Dallas County Republican Party, after an emailed invitation for a fundraising event she is scheduled to attend next month described her as “the early frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination,” according to a report.

“After the release of her book, With All Due Respect, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is being called the early frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination,” the email said, according to Politico. “Join Dallas County Republican Party and Park Cities Republican Women in welcoming Nikki Haley to Dallas on December 2.”

Dallas County GOP Chairman Rodney Anderson said Haley’s team did not approve the language of the email before it was sent out. He is working to send out a new invitation soon. A website for the event was also taken down.

“It’s completely my fault,” Anderson said. “She’s glad to come help us raise money … but [2024 is] not what this is about.”

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 until the end of last year, has denied frequent speculation that she may replace Vice President Mike Pence as President Trump’s running mate on the 2020 ballot. She has also repeatedly dodged questions about a potential future run for president.

A Haley representative confirmed the email description was a surprise.

“We did not encourage that, and had no involvement in their choice of how to promote the event,” Chaney Denton, a Haley spokeswoman, told Politico.

Earlier in the day, the organization sent out the email, headlined “Road to 2024,” advertising Haley’s scheduled appearance. Those who attend are asked to donate up to $25,000, Politico reported.

In recent weeks Haley has been touring the country promoting her new book, which includes a defense of the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from a U.N. pact on global migration. At an event in New York City last week, Haley said she thought it was too early for her to consider a run for the White House in 2024.

“A year is a lifetime in politics,” Haley told Fox News’ host Dana Perino, who moderated the event. “It would be a waste of time to think about 2024 at this point.”

“Instead I want to do everything I do really well now and just see if doors open,” she added.

Haley, who first announced her resignation from the Trump administration last October before leaving last December, vowed to support her former boss in 2020. She also said she would not replace Pence on the ticket.

Questions about her political prospects began to surface after she embarked on a national fundraiser tour and launched a new outside political group this year, according to Politico. Her new book alleges that former advisers and cabinet members tried to recruit her to take down Trump, the New York Post reported.