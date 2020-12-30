33 F
Nikki Haley says Americans should be worried about ‘woke left’ when Biden is president

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday issued a tweet that said Americans should be worried about the “woke left” under President-elect Joe Biden — warning that the group wants to use the “full force” of government to achieve its radical goals.

“Liberal elites have been conquered by the ‘woke.’ They demand freedom, but want to silence & control anyone who disagrees with them,” Haley said. “They demand equality, but want to build a new society based on discrimination. They are set on using the full force of govt to achieve their vision.”

NIKKI HALEY DUBS 2020 ‘THE YEAR SOCIALISM WENT MAINSTREAM’ 

The former South Carolina governor went on to say that the left is pushing an “anti-American worldview” in classrooms, strongarming businesses to make politically-based decisions, all while Big Tech companies are censoring conservative views.”

“With Biden as Pres, we should all be worried about the woke left,” she warned. “They will stifle free speech in the name of ‘freedom’ & enact discriminatory policies in pursuit of ‘equality’ & do it with a vision that has no resemblance to the America we know & love.”

Haley, who departed the Trump administration in late 2018 and spent a significant part of 2020 campaigning for Republican candidates across the country, has been warning frequently about the dangers of socialism and the radical left. 

On Monday, Haley stated that 2020 was “the year socialism went mainstream” and warned that it was on its way to being “the default economic policy of the Democratic Party.  

“This terrifying trend threatens the future of every American,” she said.

Haley is not the only politician to express concerns about the “woke” movement — which often focuses on identity politics and a certain radical interpretation of social justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Barack Obama last year cautioned young people about the dangers of a woke mindset that sets a purity test for others.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re politically woke, and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly. The world is messy,” he said. “There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.”

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.



