52.7 F
Beckley
Monday, November 11, 2019 11:31pm

Nikki Haley says US must ‘get to the bottom’ of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden allegations

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said President Trump was not engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine but warned it is better for American authorities to investigate American citizens overseas than officials from other nations.

Referring to allegations Trump asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his adult son Hunter, Haley told “Hannity” on Monday it is not good practice to ask other governments to take on such probes.

“I, in practice, don’t think it’s good for us to ever ask foreign governments to investigate Americans, but I think it goes to the fact that Americans should be investigating Americans,” she said.

“And, Americans should be asking the questions of Joe Biden and asking the questions of his son, and finding out exactly what was going on with that situation and get down to the bottom of it.”

NIKKI HALEY REVEALS TILLERSON, KELLY PRIVATELY DISCUSSED RESISTING TRUMP

She also defended Trump, noting he released the foreign aid without the Ukrainian government initiating a probe into the Bidens.

More from Media

“If you look at the transcript, it’s very clear that the president wasn’t demanding that this be done,” she said.

Later in the interview, the former South Carolina governor criticized a series of inquiries and probes into Trump and his administration, calling them one-sided.

“I’d like for them to go back and say what President Obama’s role was in [the Russia] situation,” she added.

“In this situation, what was Joe Biden’s role, and what was Hunter Biden’s role in that process as well? There are a lot of questions that need to be asked.”

NIKKI HALEY SAYS TRUMP DOES NOT DESERVE ‘DEATH PENALTY’ IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS

Regarding her criticisms of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly — relating to a conversation in which the two men defended resisting Trump — Haley said the crux of the matter was a policy disagreement.

“This wasn’t that these guys thought this was a rogue president, this was that these guys disagreed with his policy — they disagreed with us getting out of the Paris Climate Agreement, they disagreed with us getting out of the Iran deal, they disagreed with us moving the [Israeli] embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” she said.

“They just thought he was going in the wrong direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley previously told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell that she did not appreciate having the former officials confide in her, as she described in her new book, “With All Due Respect.”

“[I]nstead of saying that to me, they should’ve been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan,” the former ambassador said.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Nikki Haley says US must ‘get to the bottom’ of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden allegations

News WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said President Trump was not engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine but...
Read more

Michael Bennett of Dallas Cowboys clarifies — No talk with Jerry Jones about national anthem

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Defensive lineman Michael Bennett said his trade to the Dallas Cowboys did not include a conversation with owner and general...
Read more

Hunter Biden could be collateral damage as Trump impeachment hearings begin

News WWNR -
0
The Trump impeachment hearings set to launch in full public view this week will give Democrats the chance to make the case for why...
Read more

WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham: "Undermining A President Is Dangerous"

News WWNR -
0
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley accusing former top Trump officials Rex Tillerson...
Read more

U.S. House panels release Pentagon official’s impeachment deposition

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Monday released transcripts from a...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Michael Bennett of Dallas Cowboys clarifies — No talk with Jerry Jones about national anthem

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Defensive lineman Michael Bennett said his trade to the Dallas Cowboys did not include a conversation with owner and general...
Read more
News

Hunter Biden could be collateral damage as Trump impeachment hearings begin

WWNR -
0
The Trump impeachment hearings set to launch in full public view this week will give Democrats the chance to make the case for why...
Read more
News

WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham: "Undermining A President Is Dangerous"

WWNR -
0
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley accusing former top Trump officials Rex Tillerson...
Read more
News

U.S. House panels release Pentagon official’s impeachment deposition

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Monday released transcripts from a...
Read more
News

Vaping-related lung transplant performed at Detroit hospital

WWNR -
0
Doctors at a Detroit hospital have performed a double lung transplant on a man whose lungs were damaged from vaping.No other details of...
Read more
News

Iran enriching uranium at ‘not declared’ site, UN nuclear watchdog says

WWNR -
0
Uranium of a man-made origin has been discovered in Iran at a site that has "not been declared" to inspectors, the United Nation's...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap