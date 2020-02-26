52 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:30pm

Nikki Haley: Where is she now?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



When former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley abruptly submitted her resignation in October 2018, she stayed mum about her next move, only assuring that she would not challenge President Trump in 2020 primaries for the Republican nomination. So, what has Haley been doing since she left her post?

As a strong believer in term limits, Haley explains her decision to leave the administration in her memoir, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.” She wrote 2019 was her first year in 14 years as a private citizen, free to “sleep in” and “get to read books again.”

“Hopefully you’ll be coming back at some point, maybe in another capacity,” President Trump told Haley when she announced she would be leaving. “You can have your pick.” So popular was Haley within the party that she had to quell rumors that she might replace Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket.

But Haley has not since been back, but she has continued to make her mark in the sphere of political influence. A few months later, Haley was tapped for a seat on Boeing’s board of directors, a position that earns a minimum annual compensation of $315,000 as of 2017.

MEDIA PILES ON NIKKI HALEY AFTER MISINTERPRETED CONFEDERATE FLAG REMARKS GO VIRAL 

Around the same time in February 2019, Haley launched policy group “Stand for America,” focusing on term limits, border security and public safety, fighting socialism and international threats. This month, she tapped Heritage Action chief Tim Chapman to lead the organization. Heritage Action is the lobbying arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation.

In an interview after he accepted the position, Chapman said he did not know if Haley would run for the presidency in 2024, according to Roll Call. But he said she would be a strong voice in politics.

“I know that she’s going to be a strong policy leader for the next four years,” said Chapman during an interview with C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program. “You’ll see a lot of her out there.”

NIKKI HALEY: DEM LEADERSHIP, CANDIDATES ARE THE ONLY PEOPLE MOURNING SOLEIMANI DEATH

After her post in the administration, she also rejoined the charity she founded, the Original Six Foundation, which assists children in rural South Carolina.

Haley published her memoir in November 2019. In it, she stands by her respect for the president, though she and Trump “have different styles,” and reveals tension between her and the White House team.

“He would listen to Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary [Rex] Tillerson, and then usually he would ask for my opinion. I would tell him directly and honestly. This seemed to annoy Rex, particularly when I disagreed with him, which I often did.” She portrays Tillerson as dismissive and having a superiority complex, and maybe even jealous of her access to the president.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

But she also accuses Tillerson and former chief of staff John Kelly of asking her to help them “save the country” from Trump. Haley said such behavior “goes against the Constitution” and said the call for help was “offensive.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Nikki Haley: Where is she now?

News WWNR -
0
When former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley abruptly submitted her resignation in October 2018, she stayed mum about her next move,...
Read more

Pete Davidson: After mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw, I ‘kind of got forced to apologize’

News WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson said during his recently released Netflix stand-up special that he was forced to apologize for mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw,...
Read more

Bloomberg targeted in letter from 90 New Yorkers of color: ‘Stay away’ on Super Tuesday

News WWNR -
0
Bloomberg looking ahead to Super TuesdayFormer New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg skips the Nevada caucuses and looks ahead to Super Tuesday; Bloomberg...
Read more

U.S. grants asylum to Guatemala ex-attorney general after extradition request

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's then-Attorney General Thelma Aldana participates in a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug. 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jose CabezasGUATEMALA CITY (Reuters)...
Read more

U.S. Senate Republicans overwhelmingly support Barr: McConnell

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves after attending a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25, REUTERS/Carlos...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pete Davidson: After mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw, I ‘kind of got forced to apologize’

WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson said during his recently released Netflix stand-up special that he was forced to apologize for mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw,...
Read more
News

Bloomberg targeted in letter from 90 New Yorkers of color: ‘Stay away’ on Super Tuesday

WWNR -
0
Bloomberg looking ahead to Super TuesdayFormer New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg skips the Nevada caucuses and looks ahead to Super Tuesday; Bloomberg...
Read more
News

U.S. grants asylum to Guatemala ex-attorney general after extradition request

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's then-Attorney General Thelma Aldana participates in a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug. 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jose CabezasGUATEMALA CITY (Reuters)...
Read more
News

U.S. Senate Republicans overwhelmingly support Barr: McConnell

WWNR -
0
U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves after attending a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25, REUTERS/Carlos...
Read more
News

John Elway – Broncos will franchise Justin Simmons if no deal

WWNR -
0
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Denver Broncos have no intention of letting safety Justin Simmons hit the open market.Broncos president of football operations/general manager John...
Read more
News

Jessica Tarlov: The key thing Democratic primary voters need to remember when they cast their ballots

WWNR -
0
An old, and maybe overused, political cliche describes the confusion facing the primary: “Democrats fall in love, while Republicans fall in line.”Well, sometimes...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap