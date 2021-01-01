Nikki Haley’s stops for Georgia senators cap slew of appearances to help GOP candidates

Nikki Haley’s appearances for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue caps a slew of 2020 campaign stops for Republican candidates by the former U.N. ambassador, and a number of them are crediting her as an important factor in their November victories.

Haley campaigned for the two Georgia Republicans this month in three events. The winner of those two runoff races ultimately will determine which party controls the Senate. If Republicans win one seat, they will hold the chamber, but if Democrats win both then they have control of the White House, House and Senate.

“I need you to vote,” Haley told supporters at the Dec. 20 events. “I need you to vote early, and let’s show exactly how patriotic Georgia is.”

But it’s not Haley’s first time in the Peach State this campaign season. Before the general election, Haley campaigned in-person for Loeffler, who beat fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins to advance to the runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Loeffler’s campaign said Haley had a “tremendous impact” on Loeffler’s success.

“Like Kelly, Ambassador Haley has spent her life breaking glass ceilings, both in business and in politics. She has been traveling the state sharing Senator Loeffler’s record of results and together, they have been fighting for our conservative values, economic opportunity, and a safer, stronger, greater America for every Georgian,” Loeffler deputy campaign manager Stephen Lawson told Fox News. “With Ambassador Haley’s continued support on the campaign trail, we are confident we will deliver a tremendous victory in January.”

Haley has long been a popular and prominent figure in Republican politics since becoming South Carolina governor in 2011 as part of the Tea Party wave. She also was watched closely during her tenure as U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration, and since her departure from that role at the end of 2018.

Although widely floated as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, she has made no clear moves in that direction — and prior speculation by media analysts and commentators about Haley’s future (including that she would replace Vice President Mike Pence as President Trump’s running mate) has often proven false.

Instead, she has set up an advocacy group, Stand for America, which has been vocal about the dangers of socialism and left-wing extremism. She has spent much of the general election campaign encouraging voters to go to the polls for other candidates, including in a number of tight races that ultimately tipped the GOP’s way.

She campaigned in-person for President Trump, as well as for Republican Senate and House candidates in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. She also did virtual events for candidates in California and Maine.

Haley made in-person appearances for events for the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and grassroots groups such as Winning for Women.

While President Trump ultimately lost his re-election battle, Republicans shrunk the Democratic lead in the House and could hold onto the Senate next week — a reversal of predictions by some of a blue wave down the ballot. In some of the tightest races, the GOP campaigns credit Haley for her help.

In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., fended off a strong challenge by Democrat Jaime Harrison. Graham’s team described Haley as a “big help to Team Graham.”

“She assisted with our fundraising operations through in-person events and digital platforms,” communications director T.W. Arrighi told Fox News.

Haley aided Graham’s campaign by speaking directly to South Carolinians through TV ads, calls, texts, emails and video messages.

“The people of South Carolina know and respect Ambassador Haley,” Arrighi said. “When an admired former governor of South Carolina speaks about her personal relationship with Senator Graham and the assistance he has provided to get things done for the state, the people listen.”

In Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst fended off a surprisingly strong Democratic challenge and also credited Haley’s support.

“My friend Nikki Haley is a strong voice for trailblazing, conservative women and was a huge help in my race and in keeping Iowa and the United States Senate red,” Ernst told Fox News.

Sen. Thom Tillis’, R-N.C nailbiter against Democrat Cal Cunningham took days to determine, and his campaign believes Haley made a difference in key suburbs.

“One of the main reasons Senator Tillis was re-elected was because of his stronger than expected showing in the suburbs of Wake and Mecklenburg,” Tillis campaign communications director Andrew Romeo told Fox News. “Having Ambassador Haley campaign in those areas during the final week of the race certainly helped us achieve that outcome, and we are incredibly thankful for all of the hard work she did for us over the course of the entire cycle,” he said.

Further out, Haley campaigned in California for Rep.-elect Young Kim, whose race against Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., was so tight that it took 10 days to determine a winner.

Ambassador “Haley’s endorsement and support underscored the importance of my candidacy and the candidacy of so many other women candidates,” Kim said in a statement to Fox News. “She provided support and helped build on our campaign’s momentum.”

While speculation is likely to continue into 2021 about what Haley’s next move might be, the former governor appears to be focused on the Georgia races, warning voters about a Democratic Party she says has embraced socialism.

“The dangerous ideology, which has failed everywhere it has been tried & ruined countless lives, is on its way to becoming the default economic policy of the Democratic Party,” she tweeted this week. “This terrifying trend threatens the future of every American.”