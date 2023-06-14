Niterra North America Inc. to kick off major plant expansion in Sissonville

“Niterra’s continued investment in our state is an incredible testament to the West Virginia community we’ve built together,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is now regarded around the world as the best place to start a business, expand a business, and to live, work, and raise a family. This expansion will create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity in Sissonville in a major way, so we thank Niterra from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment to West Virginia.”The Sissonville campus, established in 1994, is home to the NGK Spark Plug and NTK oxygen sensor assembly plants. What began with 90 permanent jobs has now grown to over 500 full-time and 70 temporary positions. The campus expansion will add 75,000 square feet of space and approximately 30 new job opportunities, further solidifying Niterra’s regional presence.