60.4 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 25, 2020 4:32pm

NJ Dem called out for ‘nasty’ bar complaint against Giuliani, other Trump lawyers

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., announced that he had filed complaints with various state bars calling for the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys representing President Trump‘s campaign, only to be accused of being a “political hack” whose actions will likely be meaningless.

Pascrell announced Friday that he had filed complaints in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada against Giuliani and 22 others “for filing frivolous lawsuits and trying to help Trump steal the election and dismantle democracy.” California Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet K. Dhillon blasted Pascrell for what she believes will prove to be a toothless action.

SIDNEY POWELL DEMANDS GEORGIA ZOOM MEETING WHERE OFFICIALS REFUSED ‘REAL AUDIT’

“This type of complaint from a random political hack literally NEVER leads to disbarment or even sanctions, at least in California,” Dhillon tweeted early Wednesday morning. “He isn’t a client; he isn’t injured; and the lawyers zealously represented clients. Pascrell’s is just a nasty and impotent spasm of hate & thuggery.”

Pascrell shared a copy of his complaint against Giuliani, which accused the former New York City mayor of violating ethics rules against bringing “frivolous” actions and “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

MUELLER ‘PIT BULL’ CALLS FOR BIDEN ATTORNEY GENERAL TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP

The New Jersey congressman did not provide any specific examples of any “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation,” on Giuliani’s part, but he accused him of aiding President Trump in what amounts to “sinister arson” in the form of undermining public confidence in the election process.

Typically, after the grievance committee receives a complaint, a staff attorney examines the allegations to determine whether or not it warrants investigation. If they determine to look into it further, they would notify the subject of the complaint and have them respond. Following an investigation, the complaint may be dismissed, it could result in a letter of advisement or admonition, or for more serious allegations there could be a formal disciplinary proceeding that may lead to public censure, suspension of the attorney’s license, or disbarment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pascrell’s complaint against Giuliani, however, may be dead on arrival for being sent to the wrong court. It was addressed to the State of New York Grievance Committee for the Second, Eleventh, and Thirteenth Judicial Districts, which are part of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division for the Second Judicial Department. Those districts cover Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. When contacted by Fox News, the court said that because Giuliani’s law practice is located in Manhattan, any complaint should have been filed with the First Department.





Source link

Recent Articles

NJ Dem called out for ‘nasty’ bar complaint against Giuliani, other Trump lawyers

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., announced that he had filed complaints with various state bars calling for the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani and other...
Read more

Michigan county board supports impeachment of Democratic Gov. Whitmer

News WWNR -
0
A county in northern Michigan threw its support behind a resolution put forward by three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives calling for the impeachment of...
Read more

Governments boost coronavirus enforcement with required forms for flyers, ‘compliance units’ for Thanksgiving

News WWNR -
0
States and cities around the country are stepping up enforcement of their coronavirus orders ahead of Thanksgiving, using a variety of means to...
Read more

Ethiopia’s prime minister urges world leaders to avoid ‘interference’ in Tigray conflict

News WWNR -
0
Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the Tigray region as “unwelcome,” saying his country...
Read more

After holding the line in 2020, Senate Republicans face another tough map in 2022

News WWNR -
0
The 2020 battle for the Senate isn’t over yet, with the Republican majority in the chamber still at stake in Georgia’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Michigan county board supports impeachment of Democratic Gov. Whitmer

WWNR -
0
A county in northern Michigan threw its support behind a resolution put forward by three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
News

Governments boost coronavirus enforcement with required forms for flyers, ‘compliance units’ for Thanksgiving

WWNR -
0
States and cities around the country are stepping up enforcement of their coronavirus orders ahead of Thanksgiving, using a variety of means to...
Read more
News

Ethiopia’s prime minister urges world leaders to avoid ‘interference’ in Tigray conflict

WWNR -
0
Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the Tigray region as “unwelcome,” saying his country...
Read more
News

After holding the line in 2020, Senate Republicans face another tough map in 2022

WWNR -
0
The 2020 battle for the Senate isn’t over yet, with the Republican majority in the chamber still at stake in Georgia’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more
News

Philadelphia Fitness Coalition creates petition to reopen gyms amid pandemic

WWNR -
0
At least 30 gyms and fitness studios in Philadelphia are demanding that the city allows them to stay open in order to keep...
Read more
News

Utah, Washington to play Saturday after Arizona State game canceled

WWNR -
0
Utah and Washington will play Saturday in Seattle, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday.The game came together just hours after Utah's game against Arizona State...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap