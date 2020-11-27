39.2 F
Beckley
Friday, November 27, 2020 6:02am

No. 2 Baylor Bears head to Las Vegas with hopes of tipping off season

By WWNR
NewsSports



No. 2 Baylor made an unexpected Thanksgiving night flight to Las Vegas, where the Bears now hope to open their men’s basketball schedule with two games this weekend.

Baylor expects to play Saturday against an opponent that was not initially revealed and then take on Washington the following day.

The Bears had originally been slated to start the season Wednesday night against No. 18 Arizona State and then play No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Thanksgiving Day at the Empire Classic in Connecticut. Baylor didn’t make that trip after coach Scott Drew revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19, though he was asymptomatic and was the team’s only positive test in the past 12 weeks. Drew is still in self-isolation.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley expressed concern about the different testing protocols for the Big 12 and Pac-12.

Baylor then canceled Sunday’s game at Seton Hall in what was referred to as a mutual agreement between the schools to call off the Big 12/Big East Battle matchup.

The Bears are set to play twice next week in Indianapolis, on Wednesday against No. 8 Illinois and then three days later against No. 1 Gonzaga.



