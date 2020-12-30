32 F
No fraud found in Cobb County signature audit: Raffensperger says

By WWNR
A signature audit of over 15,000 ballots in Cobb County, Ga., found no fraudulent absentee votes, according to Georgia’s secretary of state’s office. 

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office teamed up with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review what they determined was a “statistically significant sample of signatures on oath envelopes” cast in the county on Election Day.

He said this is the third time the state confirmed the election’s outcome and pointed to two earlier recounts. He said his office has been focused on “calling balls and strikes” and “in this case, three strikes against the voter claims and they’re out.”

“This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match process,” he said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

President Trump and his legal team have questioned the validity of absentee ballots in the state that helped propel Joe Biden to a 12,670 vote victory, where 5 million ballots were cast.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to call for signature verification in Fulton County—which includes Atlanta. Some of his supporters took to social media to question the odds that there was no fraud identified in over 15,000 ballots.

The audit looked into 15,118 ABM [Absentee-by-Mail] out of the 150,431 received in the county. A press release from Raffensperger’s office said the audit found “no fraudulent absentee ballots” with a 99% confidence threshold.

But Raffensperger’s statement tried to identify the authentication process. There were 10 ballots that had some kind of issue that required officials to contact the voters, and the issue was resolved, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s 16 presidential electors formally cast their ballots for Joe Biden as the electoral college confirmed the Democrat’s victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



