53.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 6:49am

North Korea blows up South Korea liaison office: Seoul

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



South Korea said Tuesday that North Korea’s military demolished an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border, the Associated Press reported, citing Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

The building, located in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, was destroyed at 2:49 p.m. local time.

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building, blaming the South’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the heavily militarized border, the AP reported.

Some experts believe North Korea is frustrated because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.

On Saturday night, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea’s leader, warned that Seoul will soon witness “a tragic scene of the useless North-South liaison office (in North Korea) being completely collapsed.” She also said she would leave to North Korea’s military the right to take the next step of retaliation against South Korea.

“We’re taking the situation seriously,” ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told a briefing, according to Reuters. “Our military is maintaining readiness posture to be able to respond to any situation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Tokyo Olympic board member would support another delay

News WWNR -
0
An executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says another delay should be sought if the games can’t be held next...
Read more

North Korea blows up South Korea liaison office: Seoul

News WWNR -
0
South Korea said Tuesday that North Korea’s military demolished an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border, the Associated Press...
Read more

Ingraham slams objections to Trump rally as proof that science ‘has become obscenely politicized’

News WWNR -
0
Ingraham: Super spreaders of hypocrisyWhy did none of the experts wailing about the health hazards of Trump's future rallies voice any concern about...
Read more

South Carolina church reports no new coronavirus cases after May exposure: ‘Glory to God’

News WWNR -
0
A South Carolina church has reported no new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.The pastor of First Baptist...
Read more

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tokyo Olympic board member would support another delay

WWNR -
0
An executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says another delay should be sought if the games can’t be held next...
Read more
News

Ingraham slams objections to Trump rally as proof that science ‘has become obscenely politicized’

WWNR -
0
Ingraham: Super spreaders of hypocrisyWhy did none of the experts wailing about the health hazards of Trump's future rallies voice any concern about...
Read more
News

South Carolina church reports no new coronavirus cases after May exposure: ‘Glory to God’

WWNR -
0
A South Carolina church has reported no new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.The pastor of First Baptist...
Read more
News

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to...
Read more
News

Ex-NYPD detective calls on commissioner to resign after ‘crazy move’ to scrap plainclothes unit

WWNR -
0
Former NYPD detective Harry Houck called on New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to resign Monday, hours after Shea announced that he was...
Read more
News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap