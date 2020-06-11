62.9 F
Beckley
Thursday, June 11, 2020 11:11am

Norway allows airlines to fly full planes again- minister

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will no longer require airlines to leave middle seats on planes empty, a measure previously introduced to reduce the risk of contamination with the novel coronavirus, the country’s transport minister said on Thursday.

The Nordic country, which advised its citizens in March not to travel abroad, is to open its borders for tourists coming from Denmark, and plans to update travel advice for other countries by June 15.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tiger Woods: 5 things to know about the golfer

News WWNR -
0
Tiger Woods, one of the best professional golfers of all time, is currently ranked No. 11 worldwide and is one of the top...
Read more

Norway allows airlines to fly full planes again- minister

News WWNR -
0
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will no longer require airlines to leave middle seats on planes empty, a measure previously introduced to reduce the...
Read more

Biden says Trump will attempt to ‘steal’ presidential election

News WWNR -
0
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in an interview Wednesday night with "The Daily Show," claimed that President Trump will attempt to "steal" the presidential...
Read more

MLB draft’s best player reactions, social moments from Day 1

News WWNR -
0
It was an unusual MLB draft, for sure, staged remotely in the midst of contentious negotiations over an uncertain return. But it was...
Read more

Pegula focused on efficiency; staying on as Sabres president

News WWNR -
0
Kim Pegula is staying on as Buffalo Sabres president with a continued focus on making the small-market franchise economically sustainable, while in the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tiger Woods: 5 things to know about the golfer

WWNR -
0
Tiger Woods, one of the best professional golfers of all time, is currently ranked No. 11 worldwide and is one of the top...
Read more
News

Biden says Trump will attempt to ‘steal’ presidential election

WWNR -
0
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in an interview Wednesday night with "The Daily Show," claimed that President Trump will attempt to "steal" the presidential...
Read more
News

MLB draft’s best player reactions, social moments from Day 1

WWNR -
0
It was an unusual MLB draft, for sure, staged remotely in the midst of contentious negotiations over an uncertain return. But it was...
Read more
News

Pegula focused on efficiency; staying on as Sabres president

WWNR -
0
Kim Pegula is staying on as Buffalo Sabres president with a continued focus on making the small-market franchise economically sustainable, while in the...
Read more
News

Nervous Republicans struggle on volatile politics of police reform

WWNR -
0
An absolute sea change in public opinion about race, police and protests has left Republicans scrambling to recalibrate their message.And numerous media reports...
Read more
News

Biden ‘convinced’ US military would intervene if Trump refused to leave White House

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden used an appearance on a late-night comedy show Wednesday to address a popular topic of speculation among Democrats: Would President Trump...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap