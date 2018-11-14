NOTRE DAME VS SYRACUSE WEST VIRGINIA VS OKLAHOMA STATE





COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 12 PREVIEW AND PREDICTION 2018

WANNA SUPPORT THE CHANNEL AND WIN A JERSEY?https://tinyurl.com/y8lymcmd

Visit BetNow.eu for all your College Football bets this season. They currently have a 50% Sign Up Bonus, all you have to do is use the promo code: “unclelou”

https://www.betnow.eu/

LouTube Shirts – Hats: https://tinyurl.com/ya4x2ttp

NCAA Football game that I stream: http://amzn.to/2DLLqF1

Hover Helmet: http://amzn.to/2E7PPDr

NEU: http://RFanz.com/unclelou

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crazyunclelou

Email – CrazyUncleLou@GMail.com

Live show will air every Monday and Wedsnesday at 3 PM Eastern and every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 PM Eastern. Sports talk, guests, co hosts, viewer phone calls and more.

Several have been asking about my nutritional product. Instead of trying to get it from me, NEU was nice enough to provide me an affiliate link so you could get your own 100% SAMPLE FREE (just pay shipping). http://RFanz.com/unclelou

More about UNCLE LOU:

UNCLE LOU is a YouTube syndicated humorist and has made hundreds of thousands of viewers laugh through viral musings regarding Georgia Football, the SEC and specifically engaging with the legions of college football fans from such the programs as South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M, Clemson Tigers, and many more college football playoff (CFP) hopefuls…notice We didn’t mention the Atlanta technical school (for new folks, that would be the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets).

UNCLELOU covers college football like dew covers Dixie and his homespun humor is designed to be both, humorous and informative.

Best of all, UncleLou always keeps it clean for his younger viewers which is important to him. He is amongst the best college football prognosticators online today and draws high-levels of viewer engagement with his amusing college game predictions (and college football recruiting updates) and through often times delivering his anecdotes in an outrageously dramatic fashion or plain ole interesting stories.

Love him or hate him…fans From all over college football watch him. And you can too. Simply SUBSCRIBE to this channel and get ready for a daily dose of what everyone needs, some side-splitting humor from unclelou!

ONE MORE TIME:

Want a shirt??? https://shop.spreadshirt.com/UncleLou/?noCache=true

Twitter – https://twitter.com/crazyunclelou

Email – CrazyUncleLou@GMail.com