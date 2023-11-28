November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season

Pack said the WVDOH has increased its budget for rental equipment to cut limbs and branches, including more than 20 Jarraff (pronounced “giraffe”) tree trimmers. The trimmers have a rotating saw blade at the end of a long, extendable boom that allows work crews to more safely trim more than 50 feet in the air.



The increased budget has allowed the WVDOH to increase this year’s trimming goal to 600 acres.



Five or 600 acres of canopy may not sound like a lot when spread over 55 counties, but the WVDOH clears canopy only along highway rights-of-way.



Last year, WVDOH cleared canopy along more than 430 miles of roadway, enough to stretch from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.