NPS Announces Emergency Safety Repairs to Cunard Road

Glen Jean, WV – The National Park Service is partnering with the Federal Highways Administration to address emergency safety repairs to Cunard Road. The first phase of this three-year project to correct road deficiencies will be October 24, 2021, through November 5, 2021, and will include engineering surveying tasks that will identify areas of road failure. Travelers should expect traffic control measures that will result in minor delays.

Following the initial survey work, emergency repairs to the most critical sites are scheduled for the winter of 2021-2022, and total closures will be intermittently necessary during this period. The timing and duration of these events will depend on the initial surveys, with efforts made to keep closures to a minimum and during a time least impactful to recreational users.

Park locations inaccessible by vehicle during full closures include the Cunard Road trailhead access to the Kaymoor Trail, Brooklyn Mine Trail, Cunard River Access, Brooklyn Campground, and the Southside Trailhead. These areas will remain open, however access to them via the Cunard Road will not be available during the intermittent road closures.

A total replacement of the road is anticipated to begin the winter of 2023 and continue through the late spring of 2024 and will necessitate an additional closure. More information will be provided following the initial survey work. Updates to this and other road and trail closures in the park are available on the park website at nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/road-and-trail-closures.htm. Updates are also available on park social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.