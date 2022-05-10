NRG Rim to Rim Race – Road Closure and Traffic Delays for Saturday 5/14/22

Fayette County, WV: NRG Rim to Rim Race – Road Closure and Traffic Delays
On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Fayette Station Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from
6:00am to 10:00am from the intersection of Lansing Loop and CR 82/Fayette Station Road.
The New River Gorge Rim to Rim race is a road running race from the intersection of Rt19
& CR82 to Burma Road and finishing at Adventures on the Gorge. There are 450 expected
racers for 2022.
Anyone wanting to set a river shuttle at Fayette Station or Teays will need to do so by
6:00am or after 10:00am.
During the road closure, climbers can access Bridge Buttress by parking and walking from
Burnwood Day Use Area.
Guests at The Outpost and American Alpine Club Campground – NRG Campground will
have vehicle access but should expect delays.
For additional information and questions, please contact info@activeswv.com or 304-254-
8488.