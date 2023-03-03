NRGRDA and Fayette County Encourage Fayette County Residents to Comment On Draft Planning Document, Attend March Open Houses

Fayetteville, W.Va. – Fayette County, with support from New River Gorge
Regional Development Authority, is nearing completion of a new 10-year comprehensive plan
for Fayette County, and once again the community’s input is essential to guiding future growth
and development opportunities.
Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders,
NRGRDA, the Local Outreach Team, and other community members and stakeholders.
NRGRDA’s Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Jenna Grayson, said “On February 17
Houseal Lavigne posted the draft comprehensive plan and Fayette County and NRGRDA started
planning for multiple ways for citizens to share comments that are pivotal to the final 10-year
strategic plan for the county. Local leaders and the community have made many valuable
contributions in meetings, written comments and surveys we have conducted in the past year.”
Public open house events will be held March 21 and 23 throughout the county to allow
residents an opportunity to discuss the draft comprehensive plan, ask questions, and provide
feedback.
Tuesday, March 21
Event #1 – Smithers Open House
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Gateway Community Center – 2 Greyhound Lane Smithers, WV 25186
Event #2 – Ansted Open House
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: Midland Trail Community Center – 118 Church Street, Ansted, WV 25812
Thursday, March 23
Event #3 – Meadow Bridge Open House
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Green Valley United Methodist Church – 6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese, WV
25831
Event #4 – Fayetteville Open House
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: Memorial Building – 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840
Elements of the Comprehensive Plan include:
Land Use
Housing
Transportation
Infrastructure
Public Services
Rural
Recreation
Economic Development
Community Design
Preferred Development Areas
Renewal and/or Redevelopment
Financing
Historic Preservation
The link to the draft comprehensive plan, open house details and opportunity to comments is
at https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fayettecountycompplan/project/community-outreach/
Paper copies of the draft plan will be available before the open houses at the Fayette County
Zoning Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville, W.Va., (phone 304-574-4320).
Professionals at Houseal Lavigne Associates of Chicago are engaged by the county and NRGRDA
to gather data, community input, and compile progress reports.