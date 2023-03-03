NRGRDA and Fayette County Encourage Fayette County Residents to Comment On Draft Planning Document, Attend March Open Houses

Fayetteville, W.Va. – Fayette County, with support from New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority, is nearing completion of a new 10-year comprehensive plan

for Fayette County, and once again the community’s input is essential to guiding future growth

and development opportunities.

Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders,

NRGRDA, the Local Outreach Team, and other community members and stakeholders.

NRGRDA’s Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Jenna Grayson, said “On February 17

Houseal Lavigne posted the draft comprehensive plan and Fayette County and NRGRDA started

planning for multiple ways for citizens to share comments that are pivotal to the final 10-year

strategic plan for the county. Local leaders and the community have made many valuable

contributions in meetings, written comments and surveys we have conducted in the past year.”

Public open house events will be held March 21 and 23 throughout the county to allow

residents an opportunity to discuss the draft comprehensive plan, ask questions, and provide

feedback.

Tuesday, March 21

Event #1 – Smithers Open House

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Gateway Community Center – 2 Greyhound Lane Smithers, WV 25186

Event #2 – Ansted Open House

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Midland Trail Community Center – 118 Church Street, Ansted, WV 25812

Thursday, March 23

Event #3 – Meadow Bridge Open House

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Green Valley United Methodist Church – 6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese, WV

25831

Event #4 – Fayetteville Open House

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Memorial Building – 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Elements of the Comprehensive Plan include:

 Land Use

 Housing

 Transportation

 Infrastructure

 Public Services

 Rural

 Recreation

 Economic Development

 Community Design

 Preferred Development Areas

 Renewal and/or Redevelopment

 Financing

 Historic Preservation

The link to the draft comprehensive plan, open house details and opportunity to comments is

at https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fayettecountycompplan/project/community-outreach/

Paper copies of the draft plan will be available before the open houses at the Fayette County

Zoning Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville, W.Va., (phone 304-574-4320).



Professionals at Houseal Lavigne Associates of Chicago are engaged by the county and NRGRDA

to gather data, community input, and compile progress reports.