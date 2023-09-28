NRGRDA Awarded the WV Brownfields Assistance Center Redevelopment Partner of the Year

Beckley, W.Va. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Andy Davis, Director of Strategic Redevelopment at the New
River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) was awarded the WV Brownfields
Assistance Center Redevelopment Partner of the Year at a recent statewide conference.
George Carrico, Director of the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall
University, and Carrie Staton, Director of the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance
Center at West Virginia University, presented the award to Davis. Davis coordinates
environmental remediation grants for community and economic development within Raleigh,
Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties. NRGRDA participates in this role for projects where
an end use has been identified and is likely to spur economic investment.
Currently, in his role, Davis is coordinating redevelopment of a former industrial site, downtown
commercial spaces, inactive landfills, and abandoned railroad corridors. He regularly
collaborates with elected leaders, civic groups, nonprofits, economic development
professionals, university employees, local businesses, and volunteers to plan programs,
projects, and special events aimed at improving people’s experiences with the built and natural
environments of the New River Gorge region.
“Living and working in West Virginia allows me to combine my passions for sharing its
tremendous outdoor treasures and its many opportunities to attract more residents and create
more jobs,” said Davis.
Davis grew up in the Appalachian foothills and Piedmont regions of Georgia where he
developed an appreciation for combining outdoor adventures with his educational and social
pursuits. After visiting West Virginia as a teenager, he returned to train as a whitewater rafting
guide in the New River Gorge in between semesters at Georgia College and State University
where he earned a degree in Environmental Sciences. Nonprofit work and two years of
AmeriCorps VISTA service in southern West Virginia sharpened his interest in civic engagement
and collaborative planning. This left him to pursue a graduate degree in Municipal Sustainability
at Indiana University. Davis returned to the Mountain State in 2019 to focus on community and
economic development across the state.
The West Virginia Brownfields Awards annually recognize the hard work and achievements in
brownfields redevelopment across the Mountain State. These awards recognize individuals and
communities who have made major contributions to the redevelopment of brownfields. The
West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center was created by the West Virginia Legislature.