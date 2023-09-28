NRGRDA Awarded the WV Brownfields Assistance Center Redevelopment Partner of the Year

Beckley, W.Va. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Andy Davis, Director of Strategic Redevelopment at the New

River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) was awarded the WV Brownfields

Assistance Center Redevelopment Partner of the Year at a recent statewide conference.

George Carrico, Director of the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall

University, and Carrie Staton, Director of the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance

Center at West Virginia University, presented the award to Davis. Davis coordinates

environmental remediation grants for community and economic development within Raleigh,

Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties. NRGRDA participates in this role for projects where

an end use has been identified and is likely to spur economic investment.

Currently, in his role, Davis is coordinating redevelopment of a former industrial site, downtown

commercial spaces, inactive landfills, and abandoned railroad corridors. He regularly

collaborates with elected leaders, civic groups, nonprofits, economic development

professionals, university employees, local businesses, and volunteers to plan programs,

projects, and special events aimed at improving people’s experiences with the built and natural

environments of the New River Gorge region.

“Living and working in West Virginia allows me to combine my passions for sharing its

tremendous outdoor treasures and its many opportunities to attract more residents and create

more jobs,” said Davis.

Davis grew up in the Appalachian foothills and Piedmont regions of Georgia where he

developed an appreciation for combining outdoor adventures with his educational and social

pursuits. After visiting West Virginia as a teenager, he returned to train as a whitewater rafting

guide in the New River Gorge in between semesters at Georgia College and State University

where he earned a degree in Environmental Sciences. Nonprofit work and two years of

AmeriCorps VISTA service in southern West Virginia sharpened his interest in civic engagement

and collaborative planning. This left him to pursue a graduate degree in Municipal Sustainability

at Indiana University. Davis returned to the Mountain State in 2019 to focus on community and

economic development across the state.

The West Virginia Brownfields Awards annually recognize the hard work and achievements in

brownfields redevelopment across the Mountain State. These awards recognize individuals and

communities who have made major contributions to the redevelopment of brownfields. The

West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center was created by the West Virginia Legislature.