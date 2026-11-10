NRGRDA Celebrates New Opportunity Zones in Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is highlighting the designation of new federal Opportunity Zones in Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties. Executive Director Kelly Vickers says the designations provide an important economic development tool that can help attract private investment, encourage business growth and support infrastructure improvements throughout the region. The newly approved zones are among 52 census tracts across West Virginia recently approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury following recommendations from the West Virginia Division of Economic Development.

Under the Opportunity Zones 2.0 program, investors who reinvest eligible capital gains through Qualified Opportunity Funds may qualify for federal tax incentives. The program also includes enhanced incentives for qualifying rural investments, which supporters say could make Southern West Virginia communities more competitive when seeking new development opportunities. The designations take effect January first, 2027, and will remain in place for ten years under the permanent federal program.