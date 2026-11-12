NRGRDA Praises State Investment in Industrial Site Readiness

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is welcoming a new state investment aimed at boosting industrial development and economic growth across West Virginia.

Governor Patrick Morrisey recently announced a $40 million initiative focused on industrial site readiness, including $25 million in loans for industrial shell buildings and $15 million in grants for site preparation and infrastructure improvements. The funding is designed to help communities attract new business investment and support job creation efforts.

NRGRDA Executive Director Kelly Vickers said the investment provides communities with resources needed to compete for economic development opportunities.

“Governor Morrisey’s announcement represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment West Virginia needs to remain competitive,” Vickers said. “In Southern West Virginia, we have tremendous potential, but turning that potential into economic opportunity requires infrastructure, preparation, and resources. This initiative helps bridge that gap.”

The Beckley-based development authority serves Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties and works to advance regional economic growth through business development and strategic partnerships.

Vickers said having development-ready sites is critical to attracting employers and encouraging private investment.

“One of our priorities at NRGRDA is ensuring that our region is not simply waiting for economic opportunities, but actively preparing for them,” Vickers said. “Having development-ready sites puts us in a stronger position to attract employers, encourage private investment, and create sustainable jobs for our communities.”

The authority said it plans to explore opportunities available through the new state programs and work with local and state partners to identify projects that could benefit from the funding.

According to NRGRDA, the investment will help communities strengthen infrastructure and better position themselves for future economic growth.