Fayetteville, W.Va. (March 20, 2023) – Four open houses throughout Fayette County will be
held March 21 and 23 to gather more input on a new 10-year comprehensive plan for Fayette
County. Jenna Grayson, Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the New River Gorge
Regional Development Authority, is encouraging residents to attend, learn and comment to
guide future growth and development opportunities.
Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders,
NRGRDA, the Local Outreach Team, and other community members and stakeholders.
Public open house events will be held March 21 and 23 throughout the county to allow
residents an opportunity to discuss the draft comprehensive plan, ask questions, and provide
feedback.
Tuesday, March 21
Event #1 – Smithers Open House
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Gateway Community Center – 2 Greyhound Lane Smithers, WV 25186
Event #2 – Ansted Open House
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: Midland Trail Community Center – 118 Church Street, Ansted, WV 25812
Thursday, March 23
Event #3 – Meadow Bridge Open House
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Green Valley United Methodist Church – 6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese, WV
25831
Event #4 – Fayetteville Open House
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: Memorial Building – 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840
Elements of the Comprehensive Plan include:
Land Use
Housing
Transportation
Infrastructure
Public Services
Rural
Recreation
Economic Development
Community Design
Preferred Development Areas
Renewal and/or Redevelopment
Financing
Historic Preservation
The link to the draft comprehensive plan, open house details and opportunity to comments is
at https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fayettecountycompplan/project/community-outreach/
Paper copies of the draft plan will be available before the open houses at the Fayette County
Zoning Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville, W.Va., (phone 304-574-4320).
