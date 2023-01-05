Beckley, W.Va. (Jan. 5, 2023) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

(NRGRDA) has teamed up with the West Virginia University Industrial Extension Program to

offer a series of low-cost training courses to be held in Beckley in the first quarter of 2023. The

classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties

represented by NRGRDA and the WV Hive including Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh,

Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, and Logan

County.

Jenna Grayson, NRGRDA director of business expansion and retention, said the courses are

being offered for $25-$50 which is heavily discounted and will be a huge support for a variety of

businesses and industries.

Event links and course descriptions:

Leadership 101 – February 16

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697

Lean Manufacturing – March 2

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-manufacturing-101-tickets-486905887617

OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Training – March 22/23

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-

487062255317

#

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic

and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and

Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional

economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of

financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and

serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical

assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator

of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/