Beckley, W.Va. (Jan. 5, 2023) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority
(NRGRDA) has teamed up with the West Virginia University Industrial Extension Program to
offer a series of low-cost training courses to be held in Beckley in the first quarter of 2023. The
classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties
represented by NRGRDA and the WV Hive including Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh,
Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, and Logan
County.
Jenna Grayson, NRGRDA director of business expansion and retention, said the courses are
being offered for $25-$50 which is heavily discounted and will be a huge support for a variety of
businesses and industries.
Event links and course descriptions:
Leadership 101 – February 16
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697
Lean Manufacturing – March 2
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-manufacturing-101-tickets-486905887617
OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Training – March 22/23
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-
487062255317
About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional
Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic
and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and
Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional
economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of
financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and
serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical
assistance for business owners.
The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator
of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/